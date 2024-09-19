Israeli Police Uncover $1 Million Assassination Demand Targeting Netanyahu: A Foiled Iranian Plot?

Israeli police and intelligence agencies have reportedly thwarted an Iranian plot targeting high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Suspect Accused of Smuggling into Iran

Moti Maman, a 73-year-old businessman from Ashkelon, is accused of smuggling himself into Iran via Turkey on two occasions. He allegedly met with Iranian intelligence officials who were orchestrating plans against Israeli leaders.

Targeted Individuals and Motivations

The discussions purportedly involved plans to attack several key figures, including Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Shin Bet intelligence chief Ronen Bar, and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Authorities believe these plots were retaliatory measures following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Hanieyh in Tehran in July, which Iran attributes to Israel.

Allegations of Broader Conspiracy

In a joint statement, police and Shin Bet outlined that Maman was also involved in discussions to act as a money courier and to identify Russian and American elements for targeting Tehran’s adversaries in Europe and the U.S. Additionally, he was reportedly seeking to recruit a Mossad “double agent.”

Travel Details and Financial Transactions

Maman allegedly traveled to Iran twice—once in May and again in August 2024—after meetings with representatives in Turkey. He was reportedly smuggled across the Turkey-Iran border, hidden inside a truck cabin during the second trip. Authorities claim he requested an advance payment of $1 million but was informed by Iranian agents that they would contact him later. Maman is alleged to have received approximately $558,000 in euros for attending the meetings.

Ongoing Security Concerns

Maman was indicted on September 19. A senior Shin Bet official characterized the situation as “very serious,” highlighting ongoing concerns that Iranian operatives will continue to seek individuals in Israel for intelligence-gathering and potential terrorist activities.

