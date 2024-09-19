Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On This Date: AAP Confirms

The Aam Aadmi Party has confirmed that the Atishi will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, 2024.

Delhi CM-designate Atishi, her cabinet to take oath on Sep 21: AAP

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena suggested the date in a message to the President, along with forwarding Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation letter.

Kejriwal resigned from his position as chief minister on Tuesday, after which Atishi expressed her intention to establish a new government in the capital.

Atishi will be the third woman to serve as chief minister of Delhi, following Sheila Dikshit of Congress and Sushma Swaraj of the BJP.

