Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On This Date: AAP Confirms

The Aam Aadmi Party has confirmed that the Atishi will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, 2024.

Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On This Date: AAP Confirms

In the latest development, the Aam Aadmi Party has confirmed that the Atishi will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on September 21, 2024.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena suggested the date in a message to the President, along with forwarding Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation letter.

Kejriwal resigned from his position as chief minister on Tuesday, after which Atishi expressed her intention to establish a new government in the capital.

Atishi will be the third woman to serve as chief minister of Delhi, following Sheila Dikshit of Congress and Sushma Swaraj of the BJP.

Also Read: Is Atishi A Temporary CM? If Yes, How Fair Is BJP Mocking Her As Kejriwal’s Puppet?

 

