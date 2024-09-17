Is Atishi A Temporary CM? If Yes, How Fair Is BJP Mocking Her As Kejriwal’s Puppet?

The Delhi unit of the BJP took a jibe at AAP’s decision by sharing a satirical poster on X, depicting Arvind Kejriwal controlling Atishi with strings.

The Aam Aadmi Party has always been playing a ‘one-man show,’ where Arvind Kejriwal plays the only head of the department. This is undoubtedly creating rust within the party and will remain so if the algorithm does not change. It was in 2011 when Arvind Kejriwal gained the trust of the people during the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement. The fact remains unhindered that the campaign, supported by the RSS-BJP, captured the widespread public frustration with corruption amid numerous scandals plaguing the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

At that time, social activist Anna Hazare became an idol figure. Kejriwal, who initially took his support and transformed the ‘public seva’ into politics, led to the end of Congress in Delhi to this day.

Ironically, the man who started his political career by standing against corruption is presently under trial in an alleged corruption case. It should be added that several key figures in the party have been sent to jail, and to maintain the trust of the people, the only famous name remaining was Arvind Kejriwal.

Amid the echoes of Arvind Kejriwal resigning his CM post, former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit’s son, Sandeep Dixit, commented, “Kejriwal is the only big leader in the Aam Aadmi Party who has influence among the people, and the other leaders in the party are like domestic servants.”

“When there is a change of power, a change of leadership in a political party, political decisions are made based on who is the big leader, who has influence among the people. In the Aam Aadmi Party, there is only Kejriwal. The rest, sorry to use this word, are like domestic servants. So, they have to choose from the servants… This is not a transfer of power, but a transfer of shares of a business company. Aam Aadmi Party is a business company…,” Dixit said.\

Kejriwal’s Puppet?

The Delhi unit of the BJP took a jibe at AAP’s decision by sharing a satirical poster on X, depicting Arvind Kejriwal controlling Atishi with strings. The caption, “Puppet CM of Delhi,” insinuated that Kejriwal would continue to exert control over the Delhi government through her.

Kejriwal’s Clarity

Now, as Arvind Kejriwal on September 17 has given a clear indication that if it is not himself or the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the front row, then it is clearly Atishi.

Ministries Atishi Handles

Atishi is the 8th and current Chief Minister of Delhi, having assumed office in September 2024 following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal. She is the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Kalkaji, Delhi. Atishi is a prominent member of the Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She currently oversees the ministries of Education, Public Works Department (PWD), Culture, and Tourism in the Delhi Government. From July 2015 to April 17, 2018, she served as an advisor on education to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Atishi’s Political Rise

Atishi began her political career with the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, playing a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies. In 2015, she was actively involved in the historic Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, supporting AAP leader Alok Agarwal during the protests and subsequent legal proceedings.

In the 2019 elections, Atishi contested from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Although she lost by a significant margin of over 4.5 lakh votes, her political influence continued to grow.

Atishi has been instrumental in overhauling Delhi’s government schools. Her efforts included improving school infrastructure, elevating teaching standards, and launching innovative programs like the “Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum” and the “Happiness Curriculum” during her tenure as advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Representing the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi emerged as a key AAP leader. She gained recognition for her work in education and secured her position as an MLA in the 2020 elections.

Academic Background: Atishi earned her undergraduate degree from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and completed her master’s in education at the University of Oxford, supported by a Chevening scholarship. Her academic background has profoundly influenced her approach to educational reform.

The Question Arises

With the latest political development in the National Capital, where a first-time leader bags an opportunity to become the Chief Minister, succeeding the party supreme Arvind Kejriwal, the question arises, ‘Is this an opportunity for the Aam Aadmi Party to put forth a woman’s face in the 2025 Assembly election, and is this a swift shift of Arvind Kejriwal to focus on the National Election?’

