Arvind Kejriwal Resigns, Submits His Resignation To The LG

AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal has resigned as the Chief Minister Of Delhi. He submitted his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday, (September 17).

The AAP today announced Atishi as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. In her first media appearance, she thanked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for believing in her and handing her a meteoric opportunity to become the Chief Minister of the National Capital Delhi.

She started saying, “I thank Arvind Kejriwal for giving me such a significant responsibility and for having faith in me. It is only possible in the AAP that a first-time politician can become the Chief Minister of a state. I come from a humble background, and had I been in another party, I might not have even received a ticket to contest. However, Kejriwal ji believed in me, and today I am happy to become the Chief Minister.”