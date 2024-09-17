The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday unanimously chose Atishi to become Delhi's new Chief Minister, following a proposal from Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday unanimously chose Atishi to become Delhi’s new Chief Minister, following a proposal from Arvind Kejriwal. The decision was reached during a meeting of the party’s legislators.

Atishi has been a prominent figure in the AAP government, especially since the former Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, was imprisoned in connection with an alleged excise policy scandal.

Early Life and Political Evolution

Born on June 8, 1981, Atishi Singh is the daughter of educators Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi. Her middle name, “Marlena,” is a combination of Marx and Lenin, reflecting her family’s intellectual heritage. In 2018, she opted to use her first name, Atishi, in her public and political life.

Political Career

Atishi began her political career with the Aam Aadmi Party in 2013, playing a crucial role in shaping the party’s policies. In 2015, she was actively involved in the historic Jal Satyagraha in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, supporting AAP leader Alok Agarwal during the protests and subsequent legal proceedings.

In the 2019 elections, Atishi contested from East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency against BJP’s Gautam Gambhir. Although she lost by a significant margin of over 4.5 lakh votes, her political influence continued to grow.

Educational Reforms: Atishi has been instrumental in overhauling Delhi’s government schools. Her efforts included improving school infrastructure, elevating teaching standards, and launching innovative programs like the “Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum” and the “Happiness Curriculum” during her tenure as advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Legislative Role : Representing the Kalkaji constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi emerged as a key AAP leader. She gained recognition for her work in education and secured her position as an MLA in the 2020 elections.

Academic Background: Atishi earned her undergraduate degree from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and completed her master’s in education at the University of Oxford, supported by a Chevening scholarship. Her academic background has profoundly influenced her approach to educational reform.

Also Read: Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The CM Of Delhi? Who Will Make Their Debut?

After Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned due to legal issues, Atishi was appointed to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023. She has since managed several crucial ministries, including education, public works, power, and tourism.

In addition to her educational work, Atishi is a committed advocate for environmental issues. She has promoted policies focused on renewable energy, pollution control, and sustainability in Delhi.