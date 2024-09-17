Who Will Succeed Arvind Kejriwal As The CM Of Delhi? Who Will Make Their Debut?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set to resign today from his post of CM, according to his last public address after released from bail.

The AAP has announced that Arvind Kejriwal will be resigning today (Sep 17) and will submit his resignation to the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 PM.

Now the question arises : Who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister Of Delhi?

With Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to step down as Chief Minister, the political landscape is abuzz with speculation. Echoes of 1977 are resonating, when Bihar’s then-Chief Minister Lalu Yadav stepped aside, and his wife Rabri Devi, who had little political experience, took the reins to become Bihar’s first female Chief Minister.

Could history be about to repeat itself in Delhi? As Sunita Kejriwal is also hitting the press in the recent days and holding political rallies.

Undoubtedly, the parallels have intrigued many, sparking debates about who might rise to power next and whether a similar unexpected choice could emerge as the new leader.

आम आदमी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल जी ने 2 दिन बाद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देने का ऐलान किया है… साथ ही दिल्ली की जनता से अपील की है कि अगर वे ईमानदार हैं तो आने वाले दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में उन्हें ही वोट दें…ये बात एक ईमानदार और जनहितैषी सोच… pic.twitter.com/22JpGAjPZ0 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 15, 2024

Key Faces In AAP

Atishi: Delhi Minister Atishi, who manages critical portfolios like education and Public Works Department (PWD), is emerging as a prominent candidate for leadership.

Representing Kalkaji as an MLA, the 43-year-old was appointed minister following Manish Sisodia’s arrest in a corruption case related to Delhi’s discontinued liquor policy. During the incarceration of Kejriwal and Sisodia, Atishi was the voice of the party.

On August 15, Kejriwal selected her to raise the national flag at the Delhi government’s Independence Day ceremony. Although Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena thwarted this plan, it was evident that the AAP leadership holds Ms. Atishi in high regard.

(No Record Of Being Sent To Jail)

Saurabh Bharadwaj: is a three-time MLA from Greater Kailash and currently manages the portfolios of vigilance and health in the Arvind Kejriwal administration.

He was appointed as a minister following Manish Sisodia’s arrest in the liquor policy case. With a background in software engineering, Bharadwaj previously served as a minister during Arvind Kejriwal’s brief 49-day government.

He also serves as a national spokesperson for the AAP, representing the party’s stance during the period when its senior leaders were detained by central agencies in corruption investigations.

(No Record Of Being Sent To Jail)

Raghav Chadha: a prominent member of the AAP’s national executive and political affairs committee, serves as a Rajya Sabha MP for the party and is one of its leading figures.

With a background as a chartered accountant, Chadha has been with the AAP since its early days.

He previously represented Rajinder Nagar as an MLA and was instrumental in the party’s decisive win in Punjab during the 2022 state elections. At 35, Chadha stands out as one of the most influential young politicians in India, known for representing AAP’s stance on major issues in Parliament.

(No Record Of Being Sent To Jail)

Kailash Gahlot: a lawyer by profession, is a senior figure in the AAP government in Delhi, overseeing crucial portfolios including transport, finance, and home affairs.

The 50-year-old has represented the Najafgarh constituency as an MLA since 2015. With experience practicing law in both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court, he was also a member of the executive committee of the high court bar association from 2005 to 2007.

(Was sent to jail in the liquor policy case)

Sanjay Singh: A Rajya Sabha MP since 2018, is a leading figure in the AAP, renowned for his passionate speeches in Parliament.

At 52 years old, Singh holds a diploma in Mining Engineering and is one of the party’s founding members. He serves on both the national executive and the political affairs committee of the AAP.

Regularly featured in media interactions, Singh represents the party’s stance on major issues. Recently, he was arrested in connection with a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy, but he is currently out on bail, alongside Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Sisodia.

(Was sent to jail in the money laundering case)

Manish Sisodia: Manish Sisodia is an Indian politician, journalist, and former social activist who was the inaugural Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi from 2015 to 2023. He has been the representative of the Patparganj constituency in the Delhi Legislative Assembly since 2015 and previously served the same constituency from 2013 to 2014.

(Was in jail for 17 months in the Delhi Excise Policy Case)

Who Can Make Their Debut As CM?

According to NewsX sources, the race for Delhi’s next Chief Minister includes several prominent contenders: Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Sunita Kejriwal.

Among these potential leaders, Atishi stands out as a strong candidate for the top job for several compelling reasons:

1. Atishi currently oversees multiple key ministries in Delhi.

2. She has no history of legal issues or imprisonment.

3. As a leading female politician, she commands significant attention and respect.

4. Arvind Kejriwal, during his incarceration related to the excise policy case, chose Atishi to represent him by hoisting the national flag on August 15, signaling her crucial role and trust within the party.

These factors collectively enhance Atishi’s prospects of becoming the new Chief Minister of Delhi.