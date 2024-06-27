Ayushman Bharat Scheme: President Droupadi Murmu Announced Free Healthcare To All Above 70 Years

Under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance program, all Indians over 70 would receive free medical care, President Droupadi Murmu announced on Thursday.

She stated before the joint sitting of Parliament that the nation’s plans to open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are also moving quickly.

55 crore participants of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) are receiving free medical care, according to Murmu.

“In addition, the administration will make another choice in this regard. According to the President, all senior people over 70 would now be covered by the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and receive free treatment.

According to Murmu, India is fostering AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) in order to contribute to the creation of a healthy world.

She said that a recent worldwide celebration of the International Day of Yoga took place.

“The prestige of this great legacy of the country is continuously rising in the world. By promoting yoga and AYUSH, India is helping create a healthy world,” the President said.

Today, India is emerging as a leader in every sector from IT to Tourism and from Health to Wellness, she stated.

The AB-PMJAY, the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world, aims to provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 12 crore families.

The State Health Agencies (SHAs) are tasked with the job of empaneling hospitals under the AB-PMJAY program, as per the Hospital Empanelment and Management (HEM) rules.

