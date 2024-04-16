Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna Appear at Supreme Court for Hearing on Misleading Advertisements

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, made a notable appearance at the Supreme Court as they attended a crucial hearing concerning misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved.

The hearing, held at the apex court, focused on allegations regarding deceptive marketing practices employed by Patanjali Ayurved. The company has faced scrutiny in recent times over claims made in its advertisements, prompting legal action to address concerns about the accuracy and transparency of its promotional materials.

watch:

#WATCH | Yog guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved’s Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna arrive at the Supreme Court to attend the hearing relating to misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurved. pic.twitter.com/nol8dQhVvB — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

The court’s scrutiny follows the rejection of the second apology tendered by Patanjali during the previous hearing. Additionally, the court expressed dismay over Balkrishna and Ramdev’s submission of an affidavit containing non-existent flight tickets in an apparent attempt to avoid personal appearance.

The outcome of the hearing is anticipated to have far-reaching implications, not only for Patanjali Ayurved but also for the broader landscape of advertising regulations and consumer protection in India. As such, it is being closely watched by stakeholders across various sectors.