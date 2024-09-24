BJP Expels Leader For Contesting Jammu Polls As Independent Candidate

On Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP expelled party leader Shiv Dev Singh, who is contesting as an independent against the party’s official candidate for the Jammu North assembly segment. The expulsion decision was made by working president Satpal Sharma and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul, following a recommendation from the disciplinary committee led by Sunil Sethi.

As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the second phase of assembly polls on September 25, security measures have been heightened in the Rajouri district. Security personnel have been deployed across several areas, and vehicle checks are being conducted. This phase of the elections will cover 26 assembly seats across six districts.

The constituencies involved in this election phase include Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora, and Gulabgarh (ST). It will also encompass Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote – Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli, and Mendhar (ST). Notably, this phase will be crucial for former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, who is contesting from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats. Other key candidates include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera and Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from the Central Shalteng seat.