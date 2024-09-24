HC Rejects CM Siddaramaiah’s Plea Against MUDA Probe

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s challenge to the Governor’s approval for an investigation into alleged irregularities related to site allotments by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) involving Siddaramaiah’s wife.

In another case, officials from the Maharashtra labour commissioner’s office inspected the Pune office of Ernst & Young (EY) following claims that workplace stress contributed to the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant. The inspection was prompted by a letter from Perayil’s mother, who stated that her daughter suffered a fatal heart attack due to extreme stress at work.

In Thane district, police reported that a 23-year-old janitor, accused of child sexual abuse in Badlapur, was killed in a police encounter on the Mumbra bypass. According to officials, the accused grabbed an officer’s firearm and fired at the police team escorting him as he attempted to escape custody. He reportedly fired three shots, injuring one officer, before being shot dead by the police.

On the international front, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply concerned about the ongoing war in Ukraine. He emphasized Modi’s commitment to finding a resolution, noting that the Prime Minister’s meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was requested by Ukraine. The bilateral discussion took place during Modi’s three-day visit to the US at the UN’s Summit of the Future.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has criticized the Department of Justice and the FBI for allegedly mishandling and downplaying a recent assassination attempt against him. Trump called for the state of Florida to take charge of the investigation following a second attempt on his life, which occurred on September 15 at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Ryan Wesley Routh, a 58-year-old construction company owner from Hawaii, was arrested in connection with the incident. In a statement, Trump expressed concerns that the Justice Department and FBI are not adequately addressing the threats against him since July.