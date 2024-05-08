'BJP is Lying about Our Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | NewsX Exclusive

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “When the Prime Minister challenged him to show where the Congress Party mentions Muslim reservation in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.”

When asked about the issues that the public should consider, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replied, “The biggest issues for the public are unemployment and inflation. Today, these are the two biggest issues. Apart from this, there are many other problems too. Today, the problems faced by the people are being ignored; no work is being done to solve the problems of the people. Big things are happening, big events are happening, but there is no solution to the problems of the people.”

She urged the public to read the Congress Manifesto. When asked about Prime Minister Modi’s repeated claims that only one religion is discussed in their manifesto, she replied, “The manifesto is what it is. If you have read our manifesto, then what do you think? I am asking you a question, what do you think? You asked me this question, have you read the manifesto?

“There is no reflection in that manifesto of the Muslim League. We are assuming that there is nothing like that in our manifesto; we are assuming that our manifesto only talks about the development of the people of this country. There are talks about development, what should we do? What our policies will be, this is what is in our manifesto. I challenge the Prime Minister to remove one such thing from our manifesto and show it to the entire public that what he is talking about is a complete lie, and I urge you too. I would like you to read our manifesto instead of spreading their lies. See, it is written in our manifesto that the eldest woman of every poor family will get Rs. 1 lakh annually. What is the point in this? Tell us which religion is there in this. Tell us in our manifesto. It is written in this that 30 lakh posts which have been kept vacant by Modi ji will be filled. What is the point in this?” she remarked.

What Does Congress’s 2024 Manifesto Offer? What is 25 Guarantees & 5 Pillars Of Justice ? The Congress party has unveiled its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, titled ‘Nyay Patra’. With the overarching themes of 5 Justice and 25 Guarantees, the manifesto promises sweeping socio-economic reforms. Notably, the party pledges to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census as a commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of marginalized communities. Additionally, the manifesto introduces the novel concept of the ‘right to employment’ for the youth, a significant departure from previous agendas. However, the feasibility of these ambitious promises and their fiscal impact remain subjects of intense scrutiny. To delve into whether the Congress poll promises are financially tenable, watch this discussion hosted by Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor, Business Today TV, with experts including Aditi Phadnis, Political Editor, Business Standard, Tushar Gupta, Political Commentator, Amrit Gill, Spokesperson, Congress, and Santosh Mehrotra, Visiting Professor of Economics, University of Bath, UK. Separately, borrowing the words of former Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart, the late Sushma Swaraj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu that unlike some parties, BJP does not bring out a ‘ghoshna patra’ but a ‘sankalp patra’. “Unlike other parties, BJP does not just issue ‘ghoshna patra’; we bring ‘sankalp patra’,” said PM Modi in the rally. Sankalp refers to resolution, while ghoshna is an announcement. PM Modi’s remark came after Congress released its manifesto that it dubbed ‘nyay patra’. Nyay is justice, and the Congress said that the broad theme of the manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is justice. Congress stressed on ‘Paanch Nyay’ or five pillars of justice, including ‘Yuva Nyay’, ‘Naari Nyay’, ‘Kisaan Nyay’, ‘Shramik Nyay’, and ‘Hissedari Nyay’.

