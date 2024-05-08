'BJP is Lying about Our Manifesto' says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | NewsX Exclusive

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticized the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating, “When the Prime Minister challenged him to show where the Congress Party mentions Muslim reservation in an exclusive conversation with NewsX.”
When asked about the issues that the public should consider, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra replied, “The biggest issues for the public are unemployment and inflation. Today, these are the two biggest issues. Apart from this, there are many other problems too. Today, the problems faced by the people are being ignored; no work is being done to solve the problems of the people. Big things are happening, big events are happening, but there is no solution to the problems of the people.”
She urged the public to read the Congress Manifesto. When asked about Prime Minister Modi’s repeated claims that only one religion is discussed in their manifesto, she replied, “The manifesto is what it is. If you have read our manifesto, then what do you think? I am asking you a question, what do you think? You asked me this question, have you read the manifesto?
“There is no reflection in that manifesto of the Muslim League. We are assuming that there is nothing like that in our manifesto; we are assuming that our manifesto only talks about the development of the people of this country. There are talks about development, what should we do? What our policies will be, this is what is in our manifesto. I challenge the Prime Minister to remove one such thing from our manifesto and show it to the entire public that what he is talking about is a complete lie, and I urge you too. I would like you to read our manifesto instead of spreading their lies. See, it is written in our manifesto that the eldest woman of every poor family will get Rs. 1 lakh annually. What is the point in this? Tell us which religion is there in this. Tell us in our manifesto. It is written in this that 30 lakh posts which have been kept vacant by Modi ji will be filled. What is the point in this?” she remarked.
“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had an exclusive conversation with NewsX and said that all the issues being raised by the Modi government are a matter to be seen, but regarding the ongoing war of words regarding the manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that there is no mention of any religion in the manifesto. No caste has been talked about; five justices and 25 guarantees have been talked about, which are generally for everyone.
ALSO READ: ‘People In East Look Like Chinese, South Indians Like Africans’: Sam Pitroda