BJP launches campaign for Lok Sabha polls 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the official launch of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2024 election campaign on Thursday by party president J.P. Nadda. A music video showcasing how Prime Minister Modi has brought crores of Indians’ dreams and aspirations to reality was released during the campaign launch, which took place at the First-Time Voters Conclave (Nav Matdata Sammelan).

“The ‘Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign has emerged organically from among the people and the BJP has adopted it in tune with the mass sentiment. The theme of this new campaign also complements the ongoing national fervour building in consonance with the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, mass movement,” a statement issued by the party said.

Nadda urged all party members to identify with the sentiment of the people and to ensure that everyone in the nation is aware of this important campaign.

“PM Modi turns dreams into reality, guaranteeing delivery on promises and dreams spanning previous generation, present generation or the future generation of Amrit Peedhi. Dreams spanning years, decades or even dreams going back to 500 years have been delivered by PM Modi,” said Nadda while speaking at the launch.

“Modi government’s initiatives have turned crores of dreams into reality. The youth have gained jobs through startups and entrepreneurial loans and have become Aatmnirbhar; farmers can sell their produce internationally and have been assured holistic support from Beez to Bazaar; Women now have increased representation at all levels and financial independence and are equal stakeholders in the progress of the country; the poor have been lifted pout of poverty and now have a life of dignity. There is hope for a prosperous India, with faith in PM Narendra Modi’s ability to not just listen but to instinctively gauze people’s dreams and fulfil them,” he added further.

The campaign will consist of multiple elements. In addition to the main song, which was released today and beautifully expresses PM Modi’s work, a number of collateral pieces are also being planned. A different, foot-tapping mass song is also scheduled for release a few days later, utilizing the same campaign theme. In the upcoming days, digital films, TVCs, display banners, and hoardings will all be released gradually. Each of these will demonstrate what PM Modi has accomplished in a specific area, proving that he has kept his word and is, therefore, the obvious choice for the public.