Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Welcomes Pay Hike for Madrasas’ Teachers

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting that was held on Thursday.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Welcomes Pay Hike for Madrasas’ Teachers

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya welcomed the Maharashtra Cabinet’s decision to increase salaries for D.Ed and B.Ed teachers in Madrasas, emphasizing that the BJP views education and health as secular concerns, transcending religious boundaries.
“Salaries of teachers who educate our coming generations have been raised. Education and health are the responsibilities of the government. When working in this area, the BJP doesn’t see which religion one belongs to,” he said.
The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the decision to increase salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting that was held on Thursday.
Currently, D.Ed. teachers are paid Rs 6000/month, it will be increased to Rs 16,000/month.
Earlier, the state Cabinet-led by CM Shinde also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai in recognition of his achievements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Filed under

BJP Madrasas Teachers Pay Hike For Teachers
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

Violence Erupts In Martinique Over High Living Costs, Curfew Now In Effect

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

EU Set To Impose Sanctions On Iran For Supplying Ballistic Missiles To Russia

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Trudeau Meets PM Modi In Laos, Stresses ‘Work That We Need To Do’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

User Praises Icecream And Sanitary Napkin Combo, BigBasket Apologises

Entertainment

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Intimate Ceremony; Jodi ‘Made In Heaven’

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Barun Sobti On Kohrra Season 2: It Will Be Better Than First One

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Amitabh Bachchan’s 82nd Birthday, Anand Pandit Shares Memories Of Film ‘Trishul’

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Shabana Azmi To Be Awarded With Excellence Cinema Award At MAMI Mumbai Festival

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham’ To Re-Release In Theatres October 18

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox