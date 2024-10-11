BJP’s Kirit Somaiya Welcomes Pay Hike for Madrasas’ Teachers

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya welcomed the Maharashtra Cabinet’s decision to increase salaries for D.Ed and B.Ed teachers in Madrasas, emphasizing that the BJP views education and health as secular concerns, transcending religious boundaries.

“Salaries of teachers who educate our coming generations have been raised. Education and health are the responsibilities of the government. When working in this area, the BJP doesn’t see which religion one belongs to,” he said.

The Maharashtra Cabinet approved the decision to increase salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over the meeting that was held on Thursday.

Currently, D.Ed. teachers are paid Rs 6000/month, it will be increased to Rs 16,000/month.

Earlier, the state Cabinet-led by CM Shinde also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai in recognition of his achievements.

