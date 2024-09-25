Bombay HC Expresses Concerns Over Badlapur Accused Death, Calls for Impartial Investigation

In the wake of the encounter done by Maharashtra police, the Bombay High Court recently expressed serious concerns regarding the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case. Thus, questioning the police's account of events and demanding a fair investigation.

In the wake of the encounter done by Maharashtra police, the Bombay High Court recently expressed serious concerns regarding the custodial death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in a Badlapur sexual assault case. Thus, questioning the police’s account of events and demanding a fair investigation.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan scrutinized the circumstances surrounding Shinde’s death, which occurred during a police encounter on September 23.

In the course of the hearing, the court highlighted the need for an impartial probe, suggesting that there appeared to be foul play involved.

Further, Justice Chavan raised significant doubts about the police’s narrative, asking why Shinde was shot in the head rather than in less lethal areas like the legs or arms. He remarked that it was difficult to accept that a physically weaker individual could overpower trained police officers and seize a weapon.

Also Read: CID To Investigate Encounter Killing Of Badlapur School Janitor

Moreover, the court also questioned police’s claim, that Shinde had fired upon them after allegedly seizing an officer’s revolver.

Notably, Justice Chavan emphasised, that unlocking and firing a pistol requires strength, which raises questions about how Shinde could have done so?

Must Read: Badlapur Residents Celebrate Accused’s Encounter By Distributing Sweets

Later, the court emphasized that if it finds the ongoing investigation inadequate, it would take necessary actions. It also directed that all relevant case files be handed over to the Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further examination.

As a result, the court has scheduled further hearings for October 3. Hence, police are expected to respond to the complaint filed by Shinde’s father regarding an FIR against the involved officers.

What’s The Case All About?

Meanwhile, Akshay Shinde’s father, Anna Shinde, recently filed a petition, alleging that his son was killed in a “fake encounter” and has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the incident.