BPL Ration Card: Bad News For BPL Card Holders! Govt To Cancel Ration Cards Of These People

Recent confusion regarding the cancellation of ration cards linked to light motor vehicles has been clarified by the CREED department, bringing relief to many BPL (Below Poverty Line) cardholders.

Initially, concerns arose when messages indicated ration cuts due to ownership of light motor vehicles, which include motorcycles and cars. However, the CREED department has specified that only those individuals possessing four-wheelers will face ration card cancellations under this category.

This clarification follows a video conference held by senior officials of the ration department last week, ensuring transparency and addressing public concerns.

Meanwhile, despite recent announcements regarding an increase in annual electricity bills from ₹9,000 to ₹12,000, implementation has yet to commence. Updates on this matter are pending, with no changes reflected in the family identity card system as of now. Officials expect the system to be updated by the end of the month to accommodate the revised bill amount.

The family identity card portal has been temporarily closed for the past three days, possibly indicating ongoing updates and preparations for future changes.

