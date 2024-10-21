Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Brookfield Properties To Supply Green Power To Office Campuses

Brookfield's tenants in Delhi-NCR to receive 40% of their energy from renewable sources.Brookfield Properties oversees approximately 55 million square feet of assets across 10 major cities,

Brookfield Properties To Supply Green Power To Office Campuses

Brookfield Properties will provide renewable energy to its office campuses in Delhi-NCR by sourcing green power from its solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

In a statement on Monday, the company announced that it has “secured renewable power from Brookfield’s Bikaner Solar Power Project” in its first partnership in India under the Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) bilateral arrangement. This initiative enables Brookfield’s tenants in Delhi-NCR to receive 40% of their energy from renewable sources.

The transition at its four campuses—Candor TechSpace in Sector 48 and 21 in Gurugram, and Sector 62 and 135 in Noida—falls under the Brookfield India Real Estate Trust portfolio and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 20,000 tonnes annually.

Brookfield Properties is a leading global operator and developer of real estate assets, active in various sectors including office, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and logistics. The company manages more than 1,100 properties, encompassing over 390 million square feet of real estate worldwide on behalf of Brookfield Asset Management.

In India, Brookfield Properties oversees approximately 55 million square feet of assets across 10 major cities, with more than 45 million square feet currently operational.

