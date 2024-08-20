BSF Officer Harish Kajla Makes History as First CAPF Member to Complete Iron Man Challenge

Assistant Commandant Harish Kajla of the Border Security Force (BSF) has become the first officer from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to successfully complete the grueling Iron Man challenge, one of the world’s most demanding triathlon events.

Kajla, who joined the BSF in 2012, is currently on deputation to the National Security Guard (NSG), a premier counter-terrorism commando force. His accomplishment was celebrated on Monday by the BSF through an announcement on their official X handle.

“Shri Harish Kajla, AC, brings laurels to the nation and the force by successfully completing the Iron Man Challenge, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, becoming the first officer from CAPFs to successfully complete the challenge,” the Border Security Force noted.

The Iron Man challenge is renowned for its rigorous demands, consisting of a 3.8-kilometer swim, 180 kilometers of cycling, and a 42.2-kilometer marathon run. Kajla completed the event with an impressive finishing time of 12 hours, 42 minutes, and 25 seconds. The cut-off time for the male 35-39 years age category for this competition was set at 15 hours, 45 minutes, according to the BSF.

In celebration of his historic feat, the BSF shared images of Kajla crossing the finish line in Copenhagen, proudly holding the national flag alongside the flags of the BSF and NSG. This visual representation of his success highlights not only his personal accomplishment but also the prestige of his forces on an international stage.

The BSF, primarily responsible for guarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is one of the key components of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This group also includes the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).