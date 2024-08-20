Kolkata Rape-Murder: West Bengal Governor Bose Launches Mobile Control Room

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has initiated a mobile control room in response to the ongoing agitation concerning the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

“The Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose, has opened a mobile control room with numbers 03322001641 and 92890 10682 for the ongoing agitation in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 2nd-year PGT female resident doctor of R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata,” stated the Kolkata Raj Bhavan Media Cell in a post on X.

The post further mentioned, “Anyone may call these numbers if they wish to convey anything to HG (Governor of Kolkata).”

MUST READ: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Corruption Charges Filed Against Former Principal Of RG Kar MCH By Police

Governor Bose made the first call from the control room to the victim’s father, offering his full support and consolation to the bereaved family.

“The first call from the mobile control room was made by HG to the father of the deceased doctor. HG has given assurance of all support and consoled the bereaved family,” read the post from Kolkata Raj Bhavan Media Cell. A video of the governor speaking with the victim’s father was also shared on the handle.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on preventing violence and ensuring safe working conditions for medical professionals. This comes after the rape and murder of the junior doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests. The apex court, taking suo motu cognizance of the case, directed the Task Force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months. The court also stated that the Task Force would prepare an action plan to prevent gender-based violence and ensure a dignified working environment for interns, residents, and non-resident doctors.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Conduct Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjoy Roy, What Is A Polygraph Test?