Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI To Conduct Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjoy Roy, What Is A Polygraph Test?

The Kolkata rape-muder case accused Sanjoy Roy is soon likely to be in front of the CBI for a polygraph test. On August 20, Monday, the CBI was granted permission to carry out the test on the accused.

Accused, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, allegedly raped and murdered a 31-year-old trainee doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

A local court has granted permission for the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on the accused, following a recent psychoanalysis test conducted by the agency. The polygraph test aims to further assess the accused’s involvement in the case.

Read More – Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Supreme Court To Hear The Matter On Priority

But what is a polygraph test?

A polygraph test, commonly referred to as a lie detector test, is a scientific technique used to evaluate a person’s truthfulness by measuring their physiological responses to a series of questions. The underlying principle of the polygraph test is that the body’s physiological reactions—such as changes in blood pressure, heart rate, respiration, skin conductivity, and sweat gland activity—differ when a person is lying compared to when they are telling the truth. During the test, sensors like cardio-cuffs or electrodes are attached to the subject, and their responses are monitored closely by the examiner. The data collected is then analyzed for any significant deviations that may suggest dishonesty, with a numerical system used to assess the validity of the answers.

Polygraphs are often employed in criminal investigations as an interrogation tool to assess suspects’ involvement in a case or during the vetting process for candidates seeking positions in sensitive public or private sector jobs. Despite their use, the reliability of polygraph tests is a topic of debate. Critics argue that polygraphs may be based on “junk science” and that they intrude upon an individual’s mental processes, raising concerns about the potential violation of personal dignity and liberty. As a result, the effectiveness and ethical implications of polygraph tests continue to be scrutinized.

Read More – Kolkata Rape-Murder: Union Minister Murugan Calls for Swift Justice, Criticizes State Government

Till now, the CBI probe has found no one else involved in the case other than Sanjoy Roy, making him the sole accused. Meanwhile, the victim’s parents have alleged that it was a gang-rape, claiming multiple people in from the hospital were involved.