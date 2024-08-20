Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Supreme Court To Hear The Matter On Priority

In a major update, Supreme Court is set to hear a suo motu plea regarding the rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical Hospital & college on August 9.

This case has been prioritized as the first matter on the docket and is expected to be heard at 10:30 a.m. on August 20.

The suo motu case is titled “In Re: Alleged Rape and Murder of a Trainee Doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, and Related Issues.”

This plea aims to expand judicial oversight of the case and gains importance as the Calcutta High Court has already intervened, transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Further, the plea also takes widespread national outrage over the brutal murder of the postgraduate student at the medical college, as well as the protests by doctors demanding improved safety measures in hospitals into account.

Meanwhile on August 9, the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor was discovered with severe injuries in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. The autopsy confirmed that the doctor had been raped. The Kolkata Police subsequently arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case.

Later on August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the CBI, citing concerns over the Kolkata Police’s handling of the case.

