Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Receives Approval To Hold Accused Polygraph Test

In a significant development related to rape & murder of 31 year old postgraduate trainee doctor, the central bureau of investigation (CBI) has received approval to hold  polygraph test of prime accused  Sanjoy Roy on monday.

This development comes around the time, when CBI has just conducted a psychological test on accused roy in a previous day. As per sources, the court had granted permission for the CBI to carry out a polygraph test promptly to accelerate the resolution of the case.

Earlier, central bureau of investigation did interrogation of Ex-principal of RG Kar College & hospital, Sandip Ghosh on Friday. The questioning continued till 1:40 am on Saturday.

For those unversed, a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall on August 9.

Later, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police Sanjoy Roy was arrested, in connection with this case. As per initial autopsy report, the woman was sexually abused & murdered. She was found with bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and genital area. Moreover, she even sustained injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips.

