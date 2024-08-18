Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Interrogates Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Check What Questions Were Asked?

In a significant development related to Kolkata’s rape & murder case, central bureau of investigation recently interrogated the ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh for third time in association with this case.

On sunday, Ghosh entered the CBI office on sunday, following the intense questioning, which took place for 13 hours.

Currently, the agency is examining whether the crime involved any conspiracy or premeditation. As per PTI report, this interrogation was attended by two psychologists from New Delhi.

What Questions Were Asked By CBI To Sandip Ghosh?

During the questioning session, central bureau of investigation asked a host of questions to the former principal. These questions were the following:-

Q1) The CBI queried to Ghosh, about where he was? on that fateful night. The agency also asked, that who gave him the news about the girl’s death? In addition, what was his role, after he received the news?

Q2) Who informed the family first? Who contacted the police about the death of 31 year old doctor.

Q3) In addition, he was also asked, that he acted 3 days after girl’s death, in what processes, he participated, in those two days.

Q4) What Instructions, did he issue to any of his colleagues?

Q5) Besides these questions, Sandip Ghosh was also questioned regarding the weekly roster of chest medicine department, as it was noticed, that victim was made to work for about 48 hours in a stretch.

Q6) Additionally, the ex-principal was also asked some personal questions like what was his relationship with the victim?

Q7) Lastly, he was asked, who approved the renovation of rooms near seminar halls at hospital’s emergency building following this incident?

Current Status Of Investigation

Meanwhile, the CBI officers will compare Ghosh’s responses with those of other doctors and interns who were on duty with the deceased at the chest medicine department on the night of the incident.

Currently, as part of its probe, the agency has questioned more than 20 individuals, including several Kolkata Police officers.

In the meantime, amid ongoing protests over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Kolkata Police have enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), for seven days.

As per the order issued on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal announced that rallies, meetings, processions, dharnas, demonstrations, and any unlawful assembly of five or more people are prohibited in the specified area of Kolkata.