Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Girl’s Parents Slam Mamta Bannerjee For Slow Investigation Into the Matter–Watch

Amidst the ongoing protest over the death & rape of 31 year old doctor, the parents of the girl have opened up about the pace of the investigation on sunday.

While, talking about the case, both mother & father slammed WB CM Mamta Bannerjee for not providing timely justice in RG Kar rape & murder case.

Speaking to ANI, father while talking about the investigation said ‘The CM is talking about providing justice, but then attempts are being made to put the common people demanding justice in jail. We are not satisfied with the CM. We have refused to take any compensation…’

On the other hand, the girl’s mother also slammed TMC supremo Mamta Bannerjee for slow pace of investigation, and alleged, that whole department is behind the incident.

Talking to ANI, she said ‘She (Mamata Banerjee) said that the culprit will be arrested as soon as possible, but nothing has happened so far. One person has been arrested. I am sure many more are involved in this incident. I think the entire department is responsible for the incident… The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest.’

Meanwhile, the Kolkata administration has issued an order prohibiting any protests, rallies, processions, dharnas, or demonstrations around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for the next seven days. According to the official notification, this ban will remain in effect for seven days or until further notice.