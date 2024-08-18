TMC MP Sukhendu Ray Summoned By Kolkata Police Over Sniffer Dog Claim

Rajya Sabha MP & senior leader of TMC Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has received a notice from the Kolkata Police for tweeting “incorrect information” regarding the investigation into the Kolkata’s rape & murder case.

Further, he was instructed to report to the police headquarters (Lalbazar) at 4 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, Ray is not going to come to the police headquarter, as he is unwell. Thus, demanding more time.

Why Sukhendu Ray Is Being Summoned?

Meanwhile, Ray alleged on social media that the dog squad was sent to the crime scene only three days after the girl’s body was discovered.

However, the police has denied the information regarding dog squad being sent to the spot.

Issuing statement, Kolkata Police said ‘The information that sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.’

Earlier in his tweet, Sukhendu Ray called for a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Later, this tweet was opposed by none other than another TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Check The Exchange

CBI must act fairly . Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak — Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (@Sukhendusekhar) August 17, 2024

Later, reacting to Ray’s post, Kunal Ghosh said ‘I also demand justice in RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader (sic).’