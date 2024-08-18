Monday, August 19, 2024

TMC MP Sukhendu Ray Summoned By Kolkata Police Over Sniffer Dog Claim

TMC MP Sukhendu Ray Summoned By Kolkata Police Over Sniffer Dog Claim

Rajya Sabha MP & senior leader of TMC Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has received a notice from the Kolkata Police for tweeting “incorrect information” regarding the investigation into the Kolkata’s rape & murder case.

Further, he was instructed to report to the police headquarters (Lalbazar) at 4 pm on Sunday.

According to sources, Ray is not going to come to the police headquarter, as he is unwell. Thus, demanding more time.

Also Read: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Backs Jaya Bachchan On Demanding Apology From Vice President

Why Sukhendu Ray Is Being Summoned? 

Meanwhile, Ray alleged on social media that the dog squad was sent to the crime scene only three days after the girl’s body was discovered.

However, the police has denied the information regarding dog squad being sent to the spot.

Issuing statement, Kolkata Police said ‘The information that sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.’

Earlier in his tweet, Sukhendu Ray called for a thorough investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Later, this tweet was opposed by none other than another TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Must Read: Shehzad Poonawalla Alleges WB Govt’s Panel On Doctor’s Death Is Biased Toward TMC

Check The Exchange

Later, reacting to Ray’s post, Kunal Ghosh said ‘I also demand justice in RGKar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After got information He has tried his best. Personally CP was doing his job and investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader (sic).’

addBlock

Recent Post

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Doctor’s Father Alleges Involvement Of More Than One Person, Says ‘Not….’

Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Doctor’s Father Alleges Involvement Of More Than One Person, Says...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art At Puri Beach

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art At Puri Beach

Former Indian Army Chief General S. Padmanabhan Passes Away In Chennai

Former Indian Army Chief General S. Padmanabhan Passes Away In Chennai

Adani Portfolio Announces Q1 FY25 Performance

Adani Portfolio Announces Q1 FY25 Performance

19 Bengaluru Nursing Students Hospitalized After Rat Repellent Causes Breathing Issues

19 Bengaluru Nursing Students Hospitalized After Rat Repellent Causes Breathing Issues

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan All Set To Clash With Suriya’s Kanguva At Box Office- Check Release Date Here!

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan All Set To Clash With Suriya’s Kanguva At Box Office- Check Release Date...

Did Chinese Vessels Damage Philippines’ Coast Guard Ships In Disputed Waters?

Did Chinese Vessels Damage Philippines’ Coast Guard Ships In Disputed Waters?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox