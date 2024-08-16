The political tension surrounding the brutal murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital intensified on Friday as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the CPI(M) and BJP of orchestrating violence at the hospital.

Chief Minister Banerjee, who also oversees the Home and Health ministries, claimed that her political opponents were trying to hide the truth about the doctor’s rape and murder. “We want the truth to come out, but some are spreading lies to mislead people. Attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. We condemn these activities. We want the culprits to be punished,” Banerjee said at a rally in Kolkata.

Banerjee alleged that the CPI(M) and BJP worked together to create unrest in Bengal and were behind the vandalism at the hospital. She claimed that the attackers were outsiders and had been captured on video holding BJP and CPI(M) party flags.

The BJP countered these claims, with Suvendu Adhikari, a former close aide of Banerjee, alleging that it was her party that sponsored the attack on the hospital. “Mamata Banerjee sent goons to the apolitical rally near RG Kar Hospital. They were given safe passage by police, who either ran off or looked the other way,” Adhikari said on social media.

The political rivalry between Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress and the BJP has been intense, with the CPI(M) being part of the Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc, of which the Trinamool is also a member. However, relationships between these parties have been strained, especially after failed seat-sharing discussions for the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Adding to the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the handling of the case, stating that the attempt to protect the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raised serious questions about the hospital and local administration.

The doctor’s murder has sparked massive protests from the medical community across India. The Calcutta High Court, responding to the outrage, overruled Banerjee’s initial seven-day deadline to the police and handed the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has demanded an interim report on the vandalism and questioned how a mob of 7,000 people was allowed to gather.

Kolkata Police have defended their investigation, admitting to a failure in assessing the potential for vandalism but insisting that their actions were transparent and followed proper procedures. They pointed to 25 arrests made in connection with the vandalism, although some of those arrested claimed they acted independently.

Banerjee has defended the state police, emphasizing that they had collected forensic evidence, recorded statements, conducted an autopsy, and arrested a suspect promptly. She challenged the CBI to complete their investigation, asserting that 90% of the work had already been done by the Kolkata Police.

The case has drawn national attention, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly commenting on the incident during his Independence Day address, calling for the strictest punishment for crimes against women.

The murder of the doctor is the latest in a series of violent crimes against women that have shocked the nation, with recent cases reported in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand as well.

