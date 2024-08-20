Supreme Court Overturns Calcutta High Court’s Judgement, Recommending Young Girls To ‘Control Sexual Urges’

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the Calcutta High Court’s controversial judgment from October 18, 2023, which had instructed adolescent girls to “control their sexual urges.”

The apex court reviewed a suo motu case titled “In Re: Right to Privacy of Adolescents,” initiated in response to the high court’s contentious remarks from last year.

Later, the bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, overturned the high court’s ruling that instructed girls, to control their sexual urges and annulled the acquittal of a 25-year-old man who had engaged in sexual activities with a minor.

Additionally, the bench also noted, that the guidelines have been established for drafting judgments, particularly in sensitive cases.

It further stated that the conviction of the accused has been reinstated under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 376(3) and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code.

Controversial Judgement Of Calcutta HC

Last October, the Calcutta High Court, while overturning the conviction of a 25-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, made comments that sparked nationwide controversy.

In their judgement, the bench of Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash & Partha Sarathi Sen said ‘It is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the looser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes.’