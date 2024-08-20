Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Supreme Court Overturns Calcutta High Court’s Judgement, Recommending Young Girls To ‘Control Sexual Urges’

Supreme Court Overturns Calcutta High Court’s Judgement, Recommending Young Girls To ‘Control Sexual Urges’

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the Calcutta High Court’s controversial judgment from October 18, 2023, which had instructed adolescent girls to “control their sexual urges.”

The apex court reviewed a suo motu case titled “In Re: Right to Privacy of Adolescents,” initiated in response to the high court’s contentious remarks from last year.

Later, the bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, overturned the high court’s ruling that instructed girls, to control their sexual urges and annulled the acquittal of a 25-year-old man who had engaged in sexual activities with a minor.

Additionally, the bench also noted, that the guidelines have been established for drafting judgments, particularly in sensitive cases.

It further stated that the conviction of the accused has been reinstated under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 376(3) and 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Calcutta HC Directs Inclusion of Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali Case, Citing ‘No Reason’ for Non-Arrest

Controversial Judgement Of Calcutta HC

Last October, the Calcutta High Court, while overturning the conviction of a 25-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, made comments that sparked nationwide controversy.

Must Read: SC Upholds Calcutta HC Order for CBI Probe in Sandeshkhali Case

In their judgement, the bench of  Justices Chitta Ranjan Dash & Partha Sarathi Sen said  ‘It is the duty/obligation of every female adolescent to control sexual urge/urges as in the eyes of the society she is the looser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes.’

addBlock

Recent Post

About 300 Paramilitary Companies Deployed Across Kashmir For Election Duties

About 300 Paramilitary Companies Deployed Across Kashmir For Election Duties

Two Young Girls Sexually Assaulted At Kindergarten, Case To Be Fast Tracked

Two Young Girls Sexually Assaulted At Kindergarten, Case To Be Fast Tracked

India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties: Key to India’s 2047 Vision, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India and Japan Strengthen Defence Ties: Key to India’s 2047 Vision, Says Defence Minister Rajnath...

Samsung Adds Music Recognition To Circle To Search For Smarter Device Integration

Samsung Adds Music Recognition To Circle To Search For Smarter Device Integration

East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

East Turkistan Movement Demands Immediate Global Investigation Into Chinese Atrocities In Xinjiang

Indian Envoy Hails PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Poland As ‘Exciting And Important’

Indian Envoy Hails PM Modi’s Historic Visit To Poland As ‘Exciting And Important’

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Earns A+ For Second Consecutive Year In Central Banker Report Cards

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Earns A+ For Second Consecutive Year In Central Banker Report Cards

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox