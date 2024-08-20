Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Corruption Charges Filed Against Former Principal Of RG Kar MCH By Police

The Kolkata Police have filed a corruption case against Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was discovered after she was raped and murdered.

The investigation into financial irregularities at the state-run hospital began following a complaint lodged in June.

Further, the West Bengal government has also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the ongoing issues at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which have been under scrutiny since 2021.

The SIT led by Inspector General Pranab Kumar, includes senior officials such as Deputy Inspector General Syed Waquar Raza, DIG Soma Mitra Das of the CID, and Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee of the Kolkata Police.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI Interrogates Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, Check What Questions Were Asked?

Moreover, the team has been assigned to investigate financial misconduct that occurred during Mr. Ghosh’s tenure, an issue that has gained considerable attention following the rape and murder of the junior doctor within the hospital premises on August 9.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ghosh, who stepped down as Principal of RG Kar Medical College just two days after the incident, is currently under investigation by the CBI. In the past four days, he has been interrogated for nearly 53 hours regarding his actions following the doctor’s death.

Must Read: Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI To Question Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Again