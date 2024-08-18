Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: CBI To Question Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Again

In a significant development related to Kolkata’s rape & murder of a 31-year-old doctor, CBI will again interrogate the ex-principal of the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh.

He is set to appear before the agency for the third consecutive day. CBI, which is investigating the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital, will question him about various aspects related to the crime.

Earlier on saturday, Sandip Ghosh was interrogated for more than 13 hours, from 10 AM until well past midnight on Sunday. The CBI asked him to come back the following morning to answer further questions regarding the crime.

He was instructed to meet with the CBI team investigating the brutal murder at 11 AM.

Talking to PTI, CBI officer said ‘The former principal has been asked to come again today at 11 am. We have a list of questions for him.’

As per officer, the CBI inquired about his actions upon receiving news of the doctor’s death and whom he contacted. They also questioned why the former principal made the doctor’s parents wait for nearly three hours?

In addition, he was also asked, that following the incident, who had authorized the renovation of the rooms adjacent to the seminar hall?

Currently, the CBI is examining, whether the crime was part of a larger conspiracy or not.

‘We are trying to find out whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning to the crime. What was the principal doing and whether he is involved with the incident in any manner.’ said CBI officer.

