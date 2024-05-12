BSF Recovers China-Made Drone Carrying Heroin Near India-Pakistan Border

Punjab – Border Security Forces (BSF) troops made a significant interception near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, recovering a China-made drone with a packet of heroin, officials reported.

The operation unfolded on Saturday when BSF troops launched an extensive search in the suspected area, leading to the recovery of a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 520 grams attached to the drone.

“On May 11, BSF recovered one drone along with a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 520 grams attached to the drone from village Hardo Rattan,” the BSF confirmed.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic, marking a significant development in border security concerns.

The narcotics were meticulously concealed, wrapped with transparent adhesive tape, and attached with a steel ring, indicating sophisticated smuggling techniques employed in this operation.

The interception didn’t end there. In a separate operation in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on the same day, BSF recovered two packets of suspected heroin, further highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in combating drug trafficking activities.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing, joint search operations were conducted with Punjab Police, leading to the recovery of substantial quantities of narcotics.

“In the first search operation, a packet of suspected heroin weighing 2.175 kilograms was recovered from a farming field in the village of Sankatara in Tarn Taran district. Similarly, another packet weighing 569 grams was recovered from a harvested field adjacent to the village of TJ Singh,” officials detailed.

The recovered narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with metal rings and illuminating sticks attached to the packets, indicating a pattern in the modus operandi of drug smugglers.

These interceptions underscore the continuous vigilance and coordinated efforts required to curb illicit activities along the border, emphasizing the importance of robust border security measures.