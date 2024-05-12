BSF Recovers China-Made Drone Carrying Heroin Near India-Pakistan Border

Punjab – Border Security Forces (BSF) troops made a significant interception near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, recovering a China-made drone with a packet of heroin, officials reported.

The operation unfolded on Saturday when BSF troops launched an extensive search in the suspected area, leading to the recovery of a drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 520 grams attached to the drone.

“On May 11, BSF recovered one drone along with a packet of suspected heroin of gross weight 520 grams attached to the drone from village Hardo Rattan,” the BSF confirmed.

𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 On 11th May’ 2024, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted movement of a drone on the border area of district Amritsar. As per laid down… pic.twitter.com/o5Q0gUuMg2 — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 12, 2024

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic, marking a significant development in border security concerns.

The narcotics were meticulously concealed, wrapped with transparent adhesive tape, and attached with a steel ring, indicating sophisticated smuggling techniques employed in this operation.

The interception didn’t end there. In a separate operation in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district on the same day, BSF recovered two packets of suspected heroin, further highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by security forces in combating drug trafficking activities.

Acting on intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing, joint search operations were conducted with Punjab Police, leading to the recovery of substantial quantities of narcotics.

“In the first search operation, a packet of suspected heroin weighing 2.175 kilograms was recovered from a farming field in the village of Sankatara in Tarn Taran district. Similarly, another packet weighing 569 grams was recovered from a harvested field adjacent to the village of TJ Singh,” officials detailed.

𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 On 11 May 2024, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF intelligence wing regarding the presence of narcotics consignments at two different locations in the border area of Tarn Taran district, joint search… pic.twitter.com/BBhyd1YWhj — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 11, 2024

The recovered narcotics were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with metal rings and illuminating sticks attached to the packets, indicating a pattern in the modus operandi of drug smugglers.

These interceptions underscore the continuous vigilance and coordinated efforts required to curb illicit activities along the border, emphasizing the importance of robust border security measures.

Show Full Article