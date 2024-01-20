BSF's Vigilance Thwarts Illicit Activities Along Punjab Border: Seizes Arms and Narcotics

The Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a significant breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to safeguard the Punjab border by seizing illegal arms and ammunition during a detailed search operation in the Ferozpur district. According to an official statement, the operation was prompted by intelligence regarding drone movement in the bordering area.

The BSF’s diligent troops, engaged in the operation on the night of January 18-19, discovered a suspicious-looking object around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Upon closer inspection, the security forces uncovered a big packet meticulously wrapped in a white-colored gunny sandbag. The packet yielded one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 40 live rounds, and Rs 40,000 in cash.

This successful operation adds to the recent achievements of the BSF in curbing illegal activities along the Punjab border. On January 19, during area domination patrolling and a search operation, BSF troops identified a suspicious object in a farming field near Lal Singh ke Jhugge in Ferozepur district. The inspection revealed two packets of suspected heroin (totaling approximately 2 kgs). Later in the day, another packet of suspected heroin (approximately 1 kg) was discovered, bringing the total recovery to three packets (gross weight – approximately 3 kg).

In a separate incident on January 18, BSF Punjab troops apprehended two Indian nationals attempting to conceal and transport 530 gms of heroin cleverly concealed in their slippers. The vigilant BSF troops promptly apprehended the smugglers in Bhindi Nain village, District Amritsar, and seized two motorbikes associated with the illicit activity.

These successful operations underscore the BSF’s commitment to maintaining border security and thwarting attempts at arms and narcotics smuggling. The organization’s alert and watchful eyes continue to play a crucial role in preserving the integrity and safety of the Punjab border.