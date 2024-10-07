Business Tycoon Ratan Tata Clarifies Rumours About His Hospitalisation

According to recent clarification by Ratan Tata that he put on his official Instagram handle, he was brought 'for a routine medical check up due to age and related health conditions.'

Business Tycoon Ratan Tata was rumoured to be hospitalised in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. Rumours claimed that he was brought to the ICU after experiencing a significant drop in blood pressure. As per early reports, the emergency occurred between 12:30 and 1 a.m and was under the supervision of a specialized medical team led by cardiologist Dr. Sharukh Aspi Golwalla.

According to recent clarification by Ratan Tata that he put on his official Instagram handle, he was brought ‘for a routine medical check up due to age and related health conditions.’ “No cause of concern,” he added.

