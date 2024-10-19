The CAQM has recently filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, highlighting the inadequate actions taken

As the smog season approaches, marked by the festive period of Diwali and the onset of winter, Delhi’s air quality is once again a pressing concern. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has recently filed an affidavit with the Supreme Court, highlighting the inadequate actions taken by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, regarding the phasing out of aging and end-of-life vehicles. This article delves into the critical findings of the affidavit and the implications for air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Current State of Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

The CAQM’s affidavit outlines the alarming pollution levels expected as winter sets in. With the festive season approaching, the confluence of increased vehicular activity and environmental conditions conducive to pollution exacerbates the already critical air quality in the region. The commission emphasized that the actions taken by the aforementioned states regarding the removal of overage vehicles have been “far from satisfactory.”

Key Contributors to Air Pollution

The affidavit identifies various sectors contributing to the deteriorating air quality, ranked by severity:

Vehicles and Transportation Agricultural Stubble Burning Dust from Roads and Open Areas Dust from Construction and Demolition Activities Municipal Solid Waste and Biomass Burning Industrial Operations

Among these factors, vehicular pollution emerges as a significant contributor. The CAQM has prioritized the abatement of this type of pollution in its discussions with state governments, recognizing the pressing need for action.

The Impact of Aging Vehicles

Aging and end-of-life vehicles are known to emit higher levels of pollutants compared to their newer counterparts. The CAQM’s report suggests that regular certification of vehicles to ensure compliance with emission standards is crucial. The commission has directed the NCR State Governments to enforce this compliance rigorously to mitigate vehicular pollution’s impact on air quality.

Seasonal Variations in Pollution Sources

The affidavit notes, “While the severity of the above noted sectors is generally uniform round the year, some sectors assume dominance during particular periods/seasons of the year owing to the level of activities and climatic/meteorological conditions.”

This observation underscores the need for targeted interventions at different times of the year. For instance, during the winter months, unfavorable meteorological conditions hinder the dispersion of pollutants, leading to increased pollution levels. The report specifically identifies agricultural stubble burning as a “PRIME CONCERN” during the late October to November period, coinciding with the harvesting season in northern India.

The Role of Stubble Burning

Stubble burning has been a contentious issue in discussions surrounding air quality in Delhi-NCR. However, the affidavit acknowledges a significant reduction in the incidence of stubble burning over the past three years, indicating some progress. Nonetheless, it remains a crucial factor contributing to winter air pollution and requires ongoing attention from policymakers and stakeholders.

Recommendations and Future Directions

In light of the findings presented in the CAQM’s affidavit, several recommendations emerge to address the air quality crisis in Delhi-NCR:

Strengthening Vehicle Emission Regulations: Implementing stricter regulations on vehicle emissions and ensuring regular compliance checks. Promoting Public Transportation: Enhancing public transportation infrastructure to reduce the reliance on personal vehicles. Implementing Dust Control Measures: Instituting measures to control dust from roads, construction sites, and open areas to mitigate particulate matter in the air. Addressing Agricultural Practices: Encouraging alternative methods for managing agricultural residue to reduce reliance on stubble burning. Public Awareness Campaigns: Raising awareness about air quality issues and encouraging community involvement in pollution reduction efforts.

MUST READ | Delhi Environment Minister Blasts Opposition On Air Pollution: “BJP Has No Right To Speak”