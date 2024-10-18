Delhi Environment Minister Blasts Opposition On Air Pollution: “BJP Has No Right To Speak”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai criticized the BJP's stance on air pollution, asserting they have no right to comment while their governments neglect environmental issues in neighboring states and the center.

In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding air pollution concerns in the national capital, Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, asserted on Friday that the opposition party lacks the authority to comment on the issue. Rai emphasized that the BJP government remains inactive in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as well as at the national level.

“The effects of the adverse weather conditions are clearly visible in the pollution levels,” Rai stated. He noted that the wind speed in Delhi is decreasing, and temperatures are plummeting rapidly, leading to a deterioration in air quality. As a result, the air quality has been classified as “poor,” with some hotspots exhibiting pollution levels that exceed this category.

To address the growing concern over air quality, a meeting focused on pollution hotspots has been scheduled for today at the Delhi Secretariat. “We are actively devising a plan to tackle this situation, while the BJP governments in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and at the center seem to be asleep at the wheel,” he remarked.

He also referenced a directive from the Supreme Court mandating that both Delhi and the central government install one smog tower each. “The BJP should take a look at the smog tower installed in Anand Vihar, which they championed,” Rai added.

AAP’s Initiatives To Combat Pollution

Rai defended the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) efforts to combat pollution, highlighting that the party has expanded green spaces in Delhi, ensured 24-hour electricity supply, and reduced pollution from diesel generators. “We have also been operating electric buses, which significantly contribute to reducing pollution levels. While we work hard to minimize pollution, the BJP’s actions seem to contradict their claims,” he stated.

BJP’s Criticism Of AAP’s Handling Of Air Pollution

In response, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at a ‘Smog Tower’ in Delhi, criticizing the AAP government’s approach to air pollution. Poonawalla accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving the citizens of Delhi regarding air quality issues. “Today, Delhi has effectively turned into a gas chamber, thanks to the blame game politics of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he asserted.

He criticized AAP’s previous promises to make Delhi pollution-free, pointing out the deteriorating state of the Yamuna River and the overall air quality. Poonawalla claimed that while the AAP has banned firecrackers during Diwali, the smog tower, which cost ₹23 crore, has remained locked. “The Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed the public regarding pollution and is working to make Delhi the most polluted city. This will be exposed,” he warned.

Poonawalla further noted that the smog tower has been locked since January, attributing the poor air quality and health risks faced by the elderly and children to the “polluted politics” of the Kejriwal government. “It is time for accountability and action, rather than just rhetoric,” he concluded.

