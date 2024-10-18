Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Environment Minister Blasts Opposition On Air Pollution: “BJP Has No Right To Speak”

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai criticized the BJP's stance on air pollution, asserting they have no right to comment while their governments neglect environmental issues in neighboring states and the center.

Delhi Environment Minister Blasts Opposition On Air Pollution: “BJP Has No Right To Speak”

In a strong rebuke to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding air pollution concerns in the national capital, Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, asserted on Friday that the opposition party lacks the authority to comment on the issue. Rai emphasized that the BJP government remains inactive in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as well as at the national level.

“The effects of the adverse weather conditions are clearly visible in the pollution levels,” Rai stated. He noted that the wind speed in Delhi is decreasing, and temperatures are plummeting rapidly, leading to a deterioration in air quality. As a result, the air quality has been classified as “poor,” with some hotspots exhibiting pollution levels that exceed this category.

To address the growing concern over air quality, a meeting focused on pollution hotspots has been scheduled for today at the Delhi Secretariat. “We are actively devising a plan to tackle this situation, while the BJP governments in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and at the center seem to be asleep at the wheel,” he remarked.

He also referenced a directive from the Supreme Court mandating that both Delhi and the central government install one smog tower each. “The BJP should take a look at the smog tower installed in Anand Vihar, which they championed,” Rai added.

AAP’s Initiatives To Combat Pollution

Rai defended the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) efforts to combat pollution, highlighting that the party has expanded green spaces in Delhi, ensured 24-hour electricity supply, and reduced pollution from diesel generators. “We have also been operating electric buses, which significantly contribute to reducing pollution levels. While we work hard to minimize pollution, the BJP’s actions seem to contradict their claims,” he stated.

BJP’s Criticism Of AAP’s Handling Of Air Pollution

In response, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at a ‘Smog Tower’ in Delhi, criticizing the AAP government’s approach to air pollution. Poonawalla accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deceiving the citizens of Delhi regarding air quality issues. “Today, Delhi has effectively turned into a gas chamber, thanks to the blame game politics of the Aam Aadmi Party,” he asserted.

He criticized AAP’s previous promises to make Delhi pollution-free, pointing out the deteriorating state of the Yamuna River and the overall air quality. Poonawalla claimed that while the AAP has banned firecrackers during Diwali, the smog tower, which cost ₹23 crore, has remained locked. “The Aam Aadmi Party has betrayed the public regarding pollution and is working to make Delhi the most polluted city. This will be exposed,” he warned.

Poonawalla further noted that the smog tower has been locked since January, attributing the poor air quality and health risks faced by the elderly and children to the “polluted politics” of the Kejriwal government. “It is time for accountability and action, rather than just rhetoric,” he concluded.

MUST READ | ‘Proceedings Not To Malign Institutions’: Supreme Court Disposes Habeas Corpus Petition Regarding Isha Yoga Centre

Filed under

air pollution Delhi gopal rai Latest national news national news
Advertisement

Also Read

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

‘Statehood Will Be Restored’: Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Altaf Thakur

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

PM Modi To Visit Russia From October 22-23 For BRICS Summit

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

PM Modi All Set To Visit Russia After Invite From Vladimir Putin On October 22

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Why Is Russia Conducting Major Nuclear Missile Readiness Drills?

Entertainment

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Britain’s Got Talent Auditions Postponed Amid Liam Payne’s Death

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On Tamil Cinema

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox