‘Very Poor’ Is The Air Quality Of Delhi Today, AQI Surges To 330

Delhi has witnessed its worst air quality. Today (October 19), the Air Quality Index has crossed 330, causing the air quality to dip to 'very poor'.

Amid the onset of winter, the National Capital is on the verge of turning into a gas chamber. There has been an unprecedented surge in air pollution, which has been a recurring issue for years.

What Is AQI?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a daily indicator used to measure air pollution and its possible impact on health.

The AQI is represented by a number ranging from 0 to 500, showing how clean or polluted the air is. A higher AQI number reflects increased levels of air pollution and greater health risks.

