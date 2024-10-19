Home
Saturday, October 19, 2024
‘Very Poor’ Is The Air Quality Of Delhi Today, AQI Surges To 330

Delhi has witnessed its worst air quality. Today (October 19), the Air Quality Index has crossed 330, causing the air quality to dip to 'very poor'.

‘Very Poor’ Is The Air Quality Of Delhi Today, AQI Surges To 330

Amid the onset of winter, the National Capital is on the verge of turning into a gas chamber. There has been an unprecedented surge in air pollution, which has been a recurring issue for years.

However, in a recent update, Delhi has witnessed its worst air quality. Today (October 19), the Air Quality Index has crossed 330, causing the air quality to dip to ‘very poor’.

What Is AQI?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a daily indicator used to measure air pollution and its possible impact on health.

The AQI is represented by a number ranging from 0 to 500, showing how clean or polluted the air is. A higher AQI number reflects increased levels of air pollution and greater health risks.

Also Read: Bomb Threat Recurring: Vistara Flight To London From Delhi Diverted

Air Quality Index In Delhi aqi delhi air pollution
