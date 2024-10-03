Home
SC Criticizes CAQM For Inaction On Air Pollution Measures

The Supreme Court expressed disappointment over the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) efforts to implement its directions concerning air pollution.

SC Criticizes CAQM For Inaction On Air Pollution Measures

The Supreme Court expressed disappointment over the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) efforts to implement its directions concerning air pollution.

“From the affidavit of compliance, we find that no effort is being made by CAQM for implementation of its directions; not a single prosecution has been initiated, and the last meeting was only held on August 29,” said the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court directed the states of Punjab and Haryana to comply with CAQM directions and to file an affidavit within a week. The court has posted the case for hearing on October 16.

With the onset of the stubble-burning season, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has deployed ‘flying squads’ in several districts of Haryana and Punjab to monitor incidents of paddy stubble burning.

MUST READ: Bhupinder Singh Hooda: BJP Lacks Achievements And Issues

The flying squads will assess the ground-level situation and report to the Commission and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) “on a daily basis,” including the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning in the allocated districts, the Ministry of Environment stated.

The announcement comes days after the Supreme Court reprimanded the CAQM for not taking concrete steps to curb air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) and acting only as a “silent spectator.” The CAQM is the pollution watchdog for Delhi and its adjoining areas.

Recent figures from Punjab and Haryana over the past week have shown a spike in stubble burning compared to last year, raising alarms as yet another winter approaches in Delhi.

In a recent statement, the Ministry of Environment noted that the flying squads of the CPCB, assisting CAQM, have been deployed to identified hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana from October 1, 2024, to November 30, 2024, where paddy stubble burning incidents are generally higher.

ALSO READ: Nuh Rally: Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-RSS Of Constitutional Erosion

Filed under

air pollution ruling Air quality management CAQM air quality failure CAQM criticism Supreme Court

