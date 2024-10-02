Home
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Delhi Air Quality To Enter Moderate & Poor Category In Coming Days

As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality is anticipated to deteriorate into the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ categories over the next three days. Reveal Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. 

Currently, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi stands at 174, placing it within the ‘moderate’ range, and skies are expected to remain clear today.

As per data from aqi.in, the current concentration of PM2.5 in New Delhi is 61 µg/m³, but the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a maximum 24-hour mean threshold of 15 µg/m³ for PM2.5. Hence, indicating that the current level exceeds this limit by 2.44 times. Notably, PM2.5 and PM10 particles significantly contribute to reduced lung capacity.

Meanwhile, Delhi faces persistent air quality challenges year-round, particularly during the winter months when conditions worsen. Key factors contributing to this issue include crop burning by farmers in neighboring states, emissions from vehicles and industries, low wind speeds, and the use of firecrackers during festivals.

As a result, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has initiated a 24/7 ‘Green War Room’ to monitor air pollution levels. Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region has deployed flying squads from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to mitigate stubble burning during and after the harvest season.

Must Read: Southwest Monsoon Leaves Delhi With 61% Excess Rainfall, Reveals IMD Data

