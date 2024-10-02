Southwest Monsoon Leaves Delhi With 61% Excess Rainfall, Reveals IMD Data

On Wednesday, the southwest monsoon officially withdrew from Delhi, concluding the season with an impressive 61% excess rainfall totaling 1,029.9 mm. Thus, significantly exceeding the average seasonal figure of 631.2 mm. Reveals IMD data.

Although the city experienced a twelve-day dry spell during September, it still received above-average rainfall, with the Safdarjung observatory documenting 192.5 mm—57% more than the normal 123.5 mm.

Typically, the monsoon was expected to withdraw by September 25, however, this year’s withdrawal was slightly delayed.

Currently, the IMD has forecast mainly clear skies until Thursday, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions through the weekend.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees celsius, which was three degrees above the seasonal average. Elevated temperatures and strong winds create favorable conditions for the dispersal of air pollutants.

Meanwhile, as Delhi transitions into winter, concerns about air quality are rising. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 151, placing it in the moderate category. By 2 pm on Wednesday, the AQI increased to 175, still within the moderate range but indicating a slight deterioration in air quality.

