Char Dham Yatra : Kedarnath Dham Welcomes +7 Lakh Devotees Since May 10, Here's How To Resgister

Uttarakhand: The esteemed Kedarnath Dham has seen a substantial influx of devotees, with over 700,000 pilgrims visiting as of June 6. The District Magistrate of Rudraprayag reported that a total of 710,698 pilgrims journeyed to the renowned 11th Jyotirlinga Kedarnath Dham within 28 days starting from May 10.

The Uttarakhand government has mandated registration for all pilgrims participating in the Chardham Yatra. On May 22, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi issued an advisory enforcing this requirement. With offline registration halted in Haridwar and Rishikesh, devotees must now register online before embarking on the Yatra. Pilgrims are advised to adhere to their scheduled registration dates.

On June 2, more than 19,000 pilgrims visited Shri Kedarnath Dham, raising the total number of visitors to over 600,000, as reported by the Uttarakhand government. Official data indicates that on this day, 19,484 pilgrims, including 12,857 men, 6,323 women, and 304 children, visited the temple. As of the latest data, 627,213 pilgrims have visited Shri Kedarnath Dham.

The Rudraprayag police have been facilitating a smooth and orderly darshan experience for the devotees. In a social media post on June 2, the police mentioned that security personnel are deployed to ensure safety and cooperation among pilgrims. They also reiterated the importance of completing registration before starting the Yatra.

In related news, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that registration facilities will soon be available for ‘Kainchi Dham’, a serene mountain ashram in the Nainital district, known as Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram. This announcement was made during a review meeting of the ‘Char Dham’ Yatra and other relevant matters. CM Dhami, who visited Badrinath on June 1, noted that the Yatra is proceeding in an organized manner.

The Hindu pilgrimage circuit Char Dham includes four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand is the source of the River Yamuna. The pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand, particularly for the Char Dham Yatra, reaches its peak during the summer months.

Steps to Register for Char Dham Yatra 2024:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the Char Dham Yatra registration site at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

2. Select Register or Login: Click on the option to register or log in.

3. Enter Personal Details: Fill in your personal information, including your name, phone number, email ID, etc.

4. Verify via OTP: Complete the registration by entering the OTP sent to your mobile phone.

5. Add Tour Details: On the new dashboard, input your tour details, such as travel dates, number of tourists, tour name, and tour type.

6. Receive Registration Number: After completing the registration, you will receive a unique registration number on your mobile phone and can download the registration letter for the Char Dham Yatra.

Additionally, you can register using the ‘Tourist Care Uttarakhand’ mobile app, available on Android and iOS. For WhatsApp registration, simply send ‘Yatra’ to +91 8394833833 to begin the process.

