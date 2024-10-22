Home
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
China Confirms Agreement With India To Put An End To Eastern Ladakh Standoff

In recent months, both sides have held multiple meetings at various levels, from battalion to division commanders, to restore the LAC to its pre-May 2020 conditions. Behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations have also played a crucial role in seeking a peaceful solution.

China Confirms Agreement With India To Put An End To Eastern Ladakh Standoff

On Tuesday, China announced that it has finalized an agreement with India to resolve the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

“Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.”

A day after the government announced a breakthrough deal between India and China to resume patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army is preparing to recommence patrols in critical areas such as the Depsang plains and Demchok. This move marks a crucial step towards disengaging troops.

As per the agreement, patrols in key eastern Ladakh regions will resume following discussions between both countries. Sources indicate that this resolution has been in the works for over a year.

In recent months, both sides have held multiple meetings at various levels, from battalion to division commanders, to restore the LAC to its pre-May 2020 conditions. Behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations have also played a crucial role in seeking a peaceful solution.

The standoff between Indian and Chinese forces has been ongoing since May 2020, with both sides in close proximity. Senior Indian Army officials and representatives from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are now focused on executing the agreement on the ground.

Earlier, China had highlighted progress in talks regarding disengagement, especially in key areas like the Galwan Valley, after high-level negotiations between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in St. Petersburg. Both nations agreed to accelerate their efforts to settle the remaining border disputes and strengthen their bilateral relationship.

ALSO READ:  Omar Abdullah Resigns From Budgam And Retains Ganderbal constituency 

