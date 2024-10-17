Home
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Congress Leader Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns, Reasons Ill Treatment

Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday resigned from the party and said that he has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress Leader Ajay Singh Yadav Resigns, Reasons Ill Treatment

Congress leader Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday resigned from the party and said that he has sent his resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a post on X, he said he has resigned from the position of chairman of the AICC OBC Department and from primary membership in Congress.

“I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party,” Ajay Singh Yadav posted on X and tagged Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He further said that the decision to resign was a really hard decision with whom my family had 70 years of association

“This decision of resigning was a really hard decision with whom my family had 70 years of association as my father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and thereafter I continued with family tradition but am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of congress,” he added.

Notably, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav had won five consecutive Assembly elections from Haryana’s Rewari in 1991, 1996, 2000, 2005 and 2009.

The BJP formed the government for its third term in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections. The Congress won 37 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Congress Leader Ajay Singh
