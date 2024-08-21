The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has commenced the registration process for 173 flats under its Dwarka Housing Scheme 2024, starting today, August 21. This initiative includes Middle-Income Group (MIG), High-Income Group (HIG), and high-category flats, including penthouses, located in sectors 14, 16B, and 19B.

E-Auction Details and Pricing

The e-auction for these flats will take place from September 24 to 26, with the starting price set at Rs 1.2 crore. Interested buyers can register and apply for these properties through the DDA’s official website. A demo session will be held from August 21 to 23 to familiarize prospective bidders with the e-auction process.

The Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) requirements are as follows:

MIG Flats : Rs 10 lakh

HIG Flats : Rs 15 lakh

Super HIG Flats : Rs 20 lakh

Penthouses: Rs 25 lakh

Upcoming Housing Schemes

In addition to the Dwarka flats, the DDA will offer around 40,000 units across three housing schemes. A significant portion of these units, built in recent years, remains unsold.

The Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 will feature approximately 34,000 units in Narela, Ramgarh Colony, Sirsapur, Lok Nayak Puram, and Rohini. These flats will be available at prices ranging from Rs 11.5 lakh to Rs 28.47 lakh. Registration for this scheme will begin on August 22 at 11 a.m., with bookings starting from September 10. This scheme will remain open until March 31, 2025, and offers discounted rates for LIG and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories.

The General Housing Scheme 2024 will offer 5,400 flats in Jasola, Lok Nayak Puram, and Narela, with prices starting at Rs 29 lakh. The registration fee is Rs 2,500, and the booking amount varies by category:

EWS : Rs. 50,000

LIG : Rs. 1 lakh

MIG : Rs. 4 lakh

HIG: Rs. 10 lakh

These initiatives reflect the DDA’s efforts to make housing more accessible and affordable for Delhi residents, providing diverse options for potential homeowners.

