Death Toll Rises To 84 as Assam Floods Claim Five More Lives

In the past 24 hours, an additional five fatalities have been reported in Assam, bringing the total flood-related deaths to 84, according to a report from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System Assam. The floods have affected nearly 14.39 lakh people across 27 districts, submerging 2580 villages under 86 revenue circles. Currently, 1.57 lakh individuals are seeking shelter in 365 relief camps and distribution centres.

The Brahmaputra River’s water level remains above the danger mark at several points including Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri. Kaziranga National Park has also faced severe impact, with reports of 159 wild animals perishing due to the floods. Sonali Ghosh, the Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, detailed that among the casualties, 128 hog deer, 9 rhinos, 2 swamp deer, and 2 sambar drowned, while others succumbed under care or due to other causes.

Efforts by park authorities and the forest department have resulted in the rescue of 133 animals, with ongoing treatment for seven rescued animals including two rhino calves and two elephant calves. While the flood situation in Kaziranga is slowly improving, 62 forest camps remain submerged, prompting the evacuation of four camps out of 233. Kaziranga National Park spans 430 sq km and is home to over 2600 one-horned rhinoceroses.

Rescue operations continue actively in flood-affected areas with teams from NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, and local administration working tirelessly to assist affected communities.

