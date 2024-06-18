Delhi Gears Up for Monsoon with Quick Response Teams and Control Rooms, Announces Mayor Shelly Oberoi

In a proactive move to tackle waterlogging and other monsoon-related challenges, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced the formation of ‘Quick Response Teams’ and round-the-clock ‘Control Rooms’ as part of the city’s monsoon action plan.

Mayor Oberoi emphasized that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon season. “As monsoons approach Delhi, the MCD has made thorough arrangements to address potential issues,” she stated in an exclusive interview with ANI.

To ensure a seamless response, control rooms have been established at both zonal and ward levels, operational 24/7, to address public complaints and emergencies swiftly. Oberoi highlighted that extensive meetings with senior officials from the Delhi government and inter-departmental discussions with the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and Irrigation Funds were conducted to finalize the action plan.

The monsoon action plan is divided into two phases: pre-monsoon and post-monsoon. “For the pre-monsoon phase, we have cleaned 92% of drains deeper than four feet and 85% of shallower drains. Post-monsoon actions will commence once the season ends,” Oberoi detailed.

Addressing the perennial issue of waterlogging, Oberoi noted, “Last year’s heavy rainfall exacerbated waterlogging problems, but this time, we’re better prepared. Quick Response Teams have been set up across 12 zones with nodal officers appointed for regular monitoring.” She added that vulnerable areas have been identified, and both temporary and permanent pumps have been checked and are ready for use.

Each zone will have a control room operating continuously to manage complaints and monitor situations. At the ward level, control rooms with MCD members from various departments will ensure constant oversight.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), monsoon onset in Delhi is expected around June 30. Meanwhile, light rain is anticipated in the next three to four days, providing some relief from the ongoing severe heatwave. IMD scientist Soma Sen mentioned, “A red alert has been issued for North India, with rain expected in the North-West Himalayan region, including Punjab and Haryana. An orange alert will follow in Delhi from tomorrow.”

Currently, Delhiites are enduring extreme heat, with the IMD predicting continued heatwave conditions across many parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi, until June 19.

The MCD’s comprehensive monsoon action plan aims to mitigate the impact of the monsoon on Delhi, ensuring swift and effective responses to any arising issues.

Show Full Article