Delhi IGI Airport: One dead, Five Injured After Roof Collapses At Delhi Airport, Flights Suspended

A tragic incident unfolded early Friday at Delhi Airport’s Terminal-1 when a portion of the roof collapsed, resulting in one fatality and injuring five others. The collapse, attributed to heavy rains, also caused damage to several cars parked in the pick-up and drop area.

#WATCH | “A roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. 3 fire tenders were rushed to the spot”, says an official from Delhi Fire Services (Video source – Delhi Fire Services) pic.twitter.com/qdRiSFrctv — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials reported that six individuals were injured when the roof of Terminal-1 collapsed, including those trapped under iron beams and debris. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, where a roof collapsed amid heavy rainfall, leaving 6 people injured pic.twitter.com/KzxvkVHRGG — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Flight departures from Terminal 1 were immediately suspended following the incident, confirmed airport authorities. “Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am,” stated a spokesperson from Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Emergency personnel swiftly responded to the scene, conducting rescue operations and providing medical aid to the injured. “Rescue operations are still ongoing to ensure no one else is trapped,” assured Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu in a social media update.

Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing. — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 28, 2024

The collapsed roof also damaged parked cars, as support beams gave way under the weight of the accumulated rainwater. Terminal-1, which handles domestic flights exclusively, faced disruptions as check-in counters were closed as a safety precaution.

“Passengers are being taken to Terminal 2 and 3 from Terminal 1. Flights departing from Terminal 1 cancelled till 2 pm today. All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational, as per Delhi International Airport Limited One person died, and several were injured after a portion of the canopy at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed today,” reported ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Passengers are being taken to Terminal 2 and 3 from Terminal 1. Flights departing from Terminal 1 cancelled till 2 pm today. All departing and arriving flights from Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 are fully operational, as per Delhi International Airport Limited One… pic.twitter.com/miAVaj5alx — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Flight arrivals, however, remained unaffected, with airport authorities expressing regret over the incident and apologizing for any inconvenience caused to passengers and stakeholders. The DIAL consortium, led by GMR Group, manages operations across IGIA’s three terminals: T1, T2, and T3.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) spokesperson says, “Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working… pic.twitter.com/6MNNY8M3SX — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

The tragic incident underscores the challenges posed by heavy rains in infrastructure management, prompting authorities to intensify safety measures and monitor structural integrity closely during adverse weather conditions.

