Delhi LG VK Saxena Proposes September 21 For Atishi’s Swearing-In As CM

Following Atishi's announcement as Delhi's new CM, the city's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recently submitted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Chief Minister along with Atishi's claim letter to form the new government to President Droupadi Murmu.

Following Atishi’s announcement as Delhi’s new CM, the city’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena recently submitted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister along with Atishi’s claim letter to form the new government to President Droupadi Murmu.

Further, he has proposed September 21 as a date for Atishi’s swearing-in ceremony. But, as per sources, AAP legislature party has yet to suggest a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the designated chief minister.

This development follows a meeting where Atishi claimed her right to form a new government in the national capital after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from his position as Chief Minister.

As Atishi prepares to take on her new role, speculation about her council of ministers is mounting, as AAP sources suggest that former ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained, with two additional party MLAs expected to be included in the new Cabinet.

Also Read: Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, a party leader indicated that the selection of council members will likely involve minimal changes, emphasizing that established figures will probably remain while a couple of new ministers may be added.

Must Read: AAP’s Swati Maliwal Claims Atishi’s Parents Linked To 2001 Parliament Attack Accused SAR Geelani

Meanwhile, the new Chief Minister will need to prove the majority of her government in the Delhi Assembly, with a session convened by the ruling AAP on September 26-27. The current assembly’s term concludes on February 23 of next year, and elections are anticipated to take place in early February.