Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Delhi LG VK Saxena Proposes September 21 For Atishi’s Swearing-In As CM

Following Atishi's announcement as Delhi's new CM, the city's lieutenant governor VK Saxena recently submitted Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Chief Minister along with Atishi's claim letter to form the new government to President Droupadi Murmu. 

Delhi LG VK Saxena Proposes September 21 For Atishi’s Swearing-In As CM

Following Atishi’s announcement as Delhi’s new CM, the city’s lieutenant governor VK Saxena recently submitted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister along with Atishi’s claim letter to form the new government to President Droupadi Murmu.

Further, he has proposed September 21 as a date for Atishi’s swearing-in ceremony. But, as per sources, AAP legislature party has yet to suggest a date for the swearing-in ceremony of the designated chief minister.

This development follows a meeting where Atishi claimed her right to form a new government in the national capital after Arvind Kejriwal resigned from his position as Chief Minister.

As Atishi prepares to take on her new role, speculation about her council of ministers is mounting, as  AAP sources suggest that former ministers Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain are likely to be retained, with two additional party MLAs expected to be included in the new Cabinet.

Also Read: Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

With the Delhi Assembly elections approaching, a party leader indicated that the selection of council members will likely involve minimal changes, emphasizing that established figures will probably remain while a couple of new ministers may be added.

Must Read: AAP’s Swati Maliwal Claims Atishi’s Parents Linked To 2001 Parliament Attack Accused SAR Geelani

Meanwhile, the new Chief Minister will need to prove the majority of her government in the Delhi Assembly, with a session convened by the ruling AAP on September 26-27. The current assembly’s term concludes on February 23 of next year, and elections are anticipated to take place in early February.

Filed under

arvind kejriwal atishi Delhi LG Saxena NewsX swearing-in ceremony

Also Read

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir On Bangladesh Series: We Don’t Fear Anyone

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir On Bangladesh Series: We Don’t Fear Anyone

J&K Assembly Election Phase-1: People Vote Enthusiastically, 58.58% Turnout Recorded By 7:30 PM

J&K Assembly Election Phase-1: People Vote Enthusiastically, 58.58% Turnout Recorded By 7:30 PM

UP: Executive Lounge Now Available For Passengers At Prayagraj Junction

UP: Executive Lounge Now Available For Passengers At Prayagraj Junction

Atishi Announces Compensation For Families Affected By Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Atishi Announces Compensation For Families Affected By Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Entertainment

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Pamela Anderson To Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox