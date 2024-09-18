Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

Atishi has been made a proxy CM like Manmohan Singh, I am not saying this, this is said by Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Atishi Has Been Made A Proxy CM Says Shehzad Poonawalla

A day after Atishi was named the CM designate on Arvind Kejriwal offering his resignation as CM the BJP continues to attack her. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Wednesday that Arvind Kejriwal did not do a resignation, but rather did a re-designation.
Speaking to ANI, Poonawalla said.

“It is difficult to understand what he does. Somedays he is on this side, somedays he is on the other side. His drama of resignation is just a re-designation and that is what Congress also believes. Somedays, he is the CM inside the jail, somedays outside the jail with bail and now he is a proxy CM. Atishi has been made a proxy CM like Manmohan Singh, I am not saying this, this is said by Saurabh Bharadwaj.”

MUST READ: PM Modi Urges High Turnout For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

Further, he questioned if changing the face of the CM would change the character.

He said “Will changing the CM’s face change the character? Congress has also called them corrupt. Atishi’s department is also not in good condition. From today, part two of the drama will begin in the national capital. Now, we will see Arvind Kejriwal again in his old forms resigning and Atishi asking him not to resign. AAP should stop this drama. I think it’s high time Atishi thinks about the work that needs to be done for the public of Delhi.”

On Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reacted to the AAP’s decision to appoint Atishi as the new Chief Minister of the national capital, saying that the public of Delhi is very troubled by the AAP government and that there is a strong desire among the public to oust the AAP from power.

“The public of Delhi is very troubled by the AAP government, and they are regretting it. He has ruined Delhi after winning the elections by telling lies,” Rijiju told ANI.

Adding further, Rijiju said, “Atishi’s surname suggests she is a leftist. The family members of Atishi supported Afzal Guru and even criticised the Supreme Court. AAP has ruined Delhi, and now they are ruining Punjab. The public of Delhi has made up their mind to remove AAP from power. The public of Delhi has made a big mistake by electing such anarchists. Now they are regretting.”

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

AAP arvind kejriwal atishi BJP CM Manmohan Singh shehzad poonawalla

Also Read

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan To Continue Functioning: Cabinet

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

What is One Nation-One Election? Benefits, Challenges And Everything You Need To Know

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Brazil: Chaos Ensues In Mayoral Debate As Candidate Hits Rival With Chair On Live TV

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Is Udhayanidhi Stalin The Next Deputy Chief Minister Of Tamil Nadu?

Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4, Mission Venus, India Space Station And Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Cabinet Nods Chandrayaan 4, Mission Venus, India Space Station And Next Gen Launch Vehicle

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox