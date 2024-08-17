Sunday, August 18, 2024

Delhi Police Discover Elderly Woman’s Body In Najafgarh

Police in Delhi reported several violent incidents over the past week. On Saturday, authorities discovered the body of an elderly woman in the Najafgarh area, found drenched in blood. Initial investigations suggest foul play, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The police are questioning the woman’s family members for further information.

In another case, an 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Dwarka on August 14. The accused, a child in conflict with the law (CCL), was apprehended and a kitchen knife was recovered from him. The attack is believed to be linked to an old animosity.

Additionally, a youth allegedly stabbed his father, Raj Kumar Rattan (54), following an argument on the night of August 12-13. The victim was hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khyala police station.

(With ANI Inputs)

