Sunday, August 18, 2024

Minor Girl Raped By School Teacher In UP Dies After Months Of Treatment

Amid a nationwide outrage over the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata, a 14-year-old girl has died after allegedly being raped by her teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra.The 31-year-old victim, a second-year postgraduate trainee in the chest department of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, had gone to the seminar hall at about 2 a.m. on August 9 to take a break after a grueling 36-hour duty. Her semi-naked body was found the following morning, showing severe injuries.

The incident has sparked massive protests across India, with tens of thousands of women marching through the streets of Kolkata on the eve of Independence Day to demand justice and safety for women.

The protesters marched to chants of ‘Reclaim the Night’, a reference to the fact that the doctor was attacked in the middle of the night while she was taking a break from duty, and also to the 1970s movement where women occupied public spaces at night, marching against sexual violence and for gender equality.

The protests have also highlighted the issue of violence against women and doctors in India, where there are more than 80 rapes every day on average, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (2022).

Many have drawn parallels to the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, which also triggered widespread protests and led to stricter laws against sexual crimes.

The Kolkata High Court has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide withdrawal of services, with the exception of essential services, for a 24-hour period starting Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district, a 14-year-old girl has died after allegedly being raped by her teacher. The accused, Vishambar, is still on the run.

According to the victim’s family, the accused, who worked as a sports instructor in the school, had called her to participate in a sports event on December 30 last year and then raped her.

The family said the victim, fearing public shame, didn’t tell them anything, and her health gradually deteriorated after the incident. The accused allegedly gave the family ₹ 30,000 to remain silent.

