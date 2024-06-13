Delhi Water Crisis: 39% Residents Rate POOR Water Quality, 9% Report NO Water Supply At All

The National Capital – New Delhi is under several chaos: 1. Scroaching Heat, 2. Water Crisis and 3. Power disruptions.

The Delhi government earlier appealed to the Supreme Court to assist with the challenges that were criticized over water waste and the water tanker mafias. However, the Central government has appealed to the neighbors – Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to surge the water supplies until the monsoon arrives. Amid the water shortage, the impacted areas blindly depend on the tanker or piped water whereas others on bottled water. Complaints have been registered that they are receiving contaminated piped water.

The Survey

In the latest survey conducted by the locals among + 3,500 Delhi residents regarding the quality of drinking water, it was found:

* 6% rated “very good”

* 25% rated “good”

* 39% rated “poor” or “very poor”

* 9% reported “NO Water Supply at all”

The survey left all stunned as it clarifies that only a quarter of Delhi residents are satisfied with piped water. It was further revealed that 69% of Delhi residents use modern filtration or RO for water purification and only 1% believe the piped water to be safe and consume it without purification. In light of these findings, immediate action is crucial to prevent a worsening water crisis in Delhi. It is essential for the Delhi and Central governments to collaborate effectively to secure adequate water resources and curb potential illicit activities related to water tanker deliveries. Addressing these issues promptly is vital to protect the welfare of Delhi’s residents and avoid a recurrence of such a dire situation in the future.

What Did Delhi Water Minister Atishi Say?

Amid the water crisis chaos in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi said that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is refusing the government’s instruction to surge the water tankers. She saifd, “DJB officials have reduced the number of water tankers during the summer.”

Speaking to ANI she said, “Today I came to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, first of all, he asked about electricity and water supply. He said that whatever steps are needed should be taken. He has instructed the MLAs to go to their areas and solve the problem.”

Earlier Atishi said, “We have come here to check the main water pipeline from Sonia Vihar to various areas of South Delhi. Senior officers have also been ordered to check all pipelines for any leakage. Jal Board staff has also been told that revenue officers will conduct patrolling with them… We have filed in detail the steps have taken to stop the wastage of water… Water shortage can be overcome only when we receive Yamuna water at the Wazirabad barrage and the Munak canal… January onwards, the number of tankers has drastically been reduced by Delhi Government officers… With the reduction of government tankers, the number of private tankers has increased… I have written to the LG to take strict action against the officers who despite repetitive orders to increase the number of tankers, did not do the needful.”

