Delhi Woman Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law In Fatal Altercation

In a tragic incident in Delhi’s Kapasera area, a 28-year-old woman named Rita Yadav was fatally stabbed by her brother-in-law, Shivam Yadav, following a heated argument.

In a tragic incident in Delhi’s Kapasera area, a 28-year-old woman named Rita Yadav was fatally stabbed by her brother-in-law, Shivam Yadav, following a heated argument. The altercation reportedly stemmed from an ongoing extramarital affair between the two, according to police reports on Thursday.

The incident was reported late Wednesday night, prompting an immediate response from authorities. When police arrived at the scene, they found Rita Yadav lying in a pool of blood, having been stabbed with a knife. The accused, Shivam Yadav, had fled the scene by the time the authorities arrived. A forensics team was subsequently called to examine the crime scene.

The police launched an extensive search for Shivam, which led them to the railway tracks near Bijwasan station early Thursday morning. There, they discovered him in a severely injured condition. He was transported to a hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

A murder case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. Rita Yadav worked as a receptionist at a private firm, while her husband, Ambuj Yadav, and the accused were employed at an e-commerce company. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the murder is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge as the case develops.

